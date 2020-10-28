Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

GPC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.49. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 170.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,257 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 26.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 832,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 129,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

