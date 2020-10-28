ResMed (RMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect ResMed to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $184.85 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $443,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,612,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.