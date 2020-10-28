Reviewing Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) & Marten Transport (OTCMKTS:MRTN)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celadon Group and Marten Transport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marten Transport 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marten Transport has a consensus target price of $17.89, suggesting a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Marten Transport’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marten Transport is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celadon Group and Marten Transport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marten Transport $843.27 million 1.52 $61.07 million $0.74 20.95

Marten Transport has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Marten Transport shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Marten Transport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marten Transport has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Marten Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Marten Transport 7.60% 10.58% 7.91%

Summary

Marten Transport beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment offers transportation solutions for individual customers' requirements using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and other specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment transports its customers' freight utilizing its temperature-controlled trailers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips, as well as using tractors and contracted carriers. The Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 3,212 tractors, including 3,120 company-owned tractors and 92 tractors supplied by independent contractors. Marten Transport, Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin.

