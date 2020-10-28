Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals -23.16% -37.85% -17.11% Elanco Animal Health -3.63% 4.68% 3.05%

Volatility & Risk

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $59.29 million 7.04 -$66.89 million ($0.40) -6.18 Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion 4.10 $67.90 million $1.06 29.76

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 1 3 7 0 2.55

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.64%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.67%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trials for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; R835, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting protein kinase Inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and food animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has a research and development collaboration with AgBiome, Inc. to develop nutritional health products for swine; and strategic alliance with the Purdue University and Purdue Research Foundation. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

