Reviewing The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Providence Service and Virgin Galactic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.51 billion 1.11 $970,000.00 $1.65 72.06 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,018.06 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -16.78

The Providence Service has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Providence Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Providence Service and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 2 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Providence Service presently has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.53%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of The Providence Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Providence Service and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service 0.23% 17.59% 8.74% Virgin Galactic N/A -63.20% -33.72%

Summary

The Providence Service beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

