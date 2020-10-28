Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 459,542 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,013,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

