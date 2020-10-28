Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 706,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,271,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ring Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

