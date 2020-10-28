Roth Capital Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Buy

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Solar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $87.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in First Solar by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 180,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

