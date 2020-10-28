Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$67,183.51 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$123,769.33.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.26, for a total value of C$68,684.88.

RY stock opened at C$92.91 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$72.00 and a 1-year high of C$109.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.47 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$101.47 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.91.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

