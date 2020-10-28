Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.81 and last traded at $58.26. 12,141,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 13,888,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 110,749 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 306,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.