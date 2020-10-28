Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Down 6.5%

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 854,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,313,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,450,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 254.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 64.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 102,363 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.