Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.10

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

About Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

