SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €158.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.97% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.98. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

