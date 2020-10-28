SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €132.36 and a 200-day moving average of €124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

