SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €145.00 by Warburg Research

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

SAP stock opened at €96.95 ($114.06) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €132.36 and a 200 day moving average of €124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

