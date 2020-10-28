SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

SAP opened at $114.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

