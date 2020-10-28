SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

