Scientific Games (SGMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83. Scientific Games has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGMS. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $478,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 2,499,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $69,999,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

