Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.

Shares of SEE opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.36.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

