Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 50,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 78.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $342,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

