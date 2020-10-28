SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 16%

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) were down 16% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 734,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 282,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.54. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 4,476.44% and a negative return on equity of 253.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.