Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 93.4% in October

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIHS opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 164.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

