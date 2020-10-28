Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 5.9%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 2,035,369 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,494,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

