ShipChain (SHIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32,111.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 81.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $32,111.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

