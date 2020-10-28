Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Expands By 1,046.2%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 1,046.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,947,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

MUJ stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.