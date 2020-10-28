Short Interest in Borqs Technologies (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Rises By 1,500.0%

Borqs Technologies (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

OTCMKTS BTAVF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. Borqs Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borqs Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

