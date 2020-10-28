Short Interest in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Declines By 87.8%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

Get CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.