Short Interest in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Increases By 200.0%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 131,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter.

DUSA opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

