Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Increases By 664.8%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 664.8% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ENG opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.