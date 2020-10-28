Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Rises By 478.6%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 478.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BUG stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97.

