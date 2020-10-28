Short Interest in Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) Increases By 991.7%

Halo Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGEEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,200 shares, an increase of 991.7% from the September 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,853,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AGEEF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. Halo Labs has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.32.

About Halo Labs

Halo Labs Inc operates as a cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution company that grows, extracts, and processes cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates. The company also offers edible products in California and Oregon. It serves licensed retailers and wholesalers. Halo Labs Inc has a strategic partnership with High Tide Inc; and with OG DNA Genetics Inc to develop genetics in Oregon.

