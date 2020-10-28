Short Interest in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Grows By 148.0%

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 148.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Get Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.