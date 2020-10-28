Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Expands By 1,364.5%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 1,364.5% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jervois Mining stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Jervois Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, tin, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

