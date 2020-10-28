Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Decreases By 90.7%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMFA stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

