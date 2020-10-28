Short Interest in Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Expands By 997.7%

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,128,400 shares, a growth of 997.7% from the September 30th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCOA stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the product research and development of hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented formula that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relief; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; and hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer.

