Short Interest in NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NGENF) Increases By 1,125.0%

NervGen Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NGENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,125.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NGENF stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. NervGen Pharma has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.49.

NervGen Pharma (OTCMKTS:NGENF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of NervGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NervGen Pharma Corp., a biotech company, discovers and develops treatments for patients suffering from medical conditions related to nerve damage. Its lead product candidate is the NVG-291 that is in clinical studies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI), multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer's disease.

