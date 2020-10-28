Short Interest in SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Rises By 1,125.0%

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,125.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SOMMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.21.

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.