Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Declines By 73.1%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMVWY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

