Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Grows By 400.0%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

In related news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. acquired 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,361.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,099.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,101 shares of company stock worth $34,250 over the last three months. 53.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The National Security Group stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The National Security Group has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.