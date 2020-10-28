Short Interest in Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) Expands By 533.3%

Union Dental Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UDHI) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UDHI opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Union Dental has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions.

