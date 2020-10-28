Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Drops By 98.7%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VDMCY stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Vodacom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

