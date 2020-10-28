Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.62 or 0.04144464 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00247330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

