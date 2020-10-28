SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. SJW Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.95-2.05 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SJW Group stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

