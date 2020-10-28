SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 5.6%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.52. 4,074,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 6,438,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on SM. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $173.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

