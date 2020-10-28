SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.19. 8,882,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 8,217,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 1,278,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,655 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

