SMTC (SMTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect SMTC to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. On average, analysts expect SMTC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMTC stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

