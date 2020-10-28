Snap-on Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $158.42 on Monday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 7.3% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 43.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

