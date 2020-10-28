Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 1,110,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 805,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

