Southern (SO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Southern (NYSE:SO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Southern to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southern stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

