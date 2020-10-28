S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $411.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $411.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.77.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $330.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

